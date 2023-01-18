Watch CBS News
Seeking actor to portray Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr

By Michele Roberts

/ CNN

Date: [FITTING] TBD [COVID TEST] SAT FEB 4, [FILMING] MON FEB 6, [COVID TEST] MON FEB 13 & [FILMING] WEDS FEB 15
Filming Location: Atlanta area, No Vaccine Required
Rate: $175/12 for filming dates, Covid test & Fitting: $43.50/2.
---
Central Casting is looking for men who look like or can portray Reverand Jesse Jackson, Sr. Seeking men 18 and up and can portray African American, between 5'11" -6'4", looks between the ages of 21 to late 30s. We can fit men's jackets up to 44" and waist up to 36". Must be okay with being clean-shaven, neat mustaches are accepted.
---
You do NOT need to be registered with Central Casting to submit.***
To submit, please send the following:
1. Full Name, height, weight, and sizes info.
2. Contact info: (Phone Number)
3. A current photo, full body preferred to see body size/ type.
4. Are you registered with Central Casting (it's ok if you are not)?
Send to: genius@Centralcasting.com
Subject Line: Rev Jesse

First published on January 18, 2023 / 10:20 AM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

