See who is nominated for CMA Awards 2022

The Country Music Association announced the nominees the 56th CMA Awards on Wednesday.

First-time nominee Lainey Wilson tops the list with six nominations, followed by Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, and Chris Stapleton each with five.

The following is the full list of nominees for the awards, which will air on November 9 on ABC:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer

"Buy Dirt" -- Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

"half of my hometown" -- Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

"'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

"You Should Probably Leave" -- Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Growin' Up -- Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

Humble Quest -- Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea

Palomino -- Miranda Lambert

Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves

Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning

Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' -- Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen

Time, Tequila & Therapy -- Old Dominion

Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion

Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

"Buy Dirt"

Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl"

Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

"Sand In My Boots"

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

"Things A Man Oughta Know"

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

"You Should Probably Leave"

Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)

"Beers On Me" -- Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY

Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman

"If I Didn't Love You" -- Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Producer: Michael Knox

"Longneck Way To Go" -- Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

"Never Say Never" -- Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Producer: Zach Crowell

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

"I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) -- Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Director: Blake Lively

"Longneck Way To Go" -- Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Director: Harper Smith

"Never Say Never" -- Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Director: Michael Monaco

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Director: Alexa Campbell

"'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson

FINALISTS FOR BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (by market size):

Weekly National

"American Country Countdown" (Kix Brooks) -- Westwood One

"The Country Top 40 with Fitz" (Cory Fitzner) -- Hubbard Radio

"The Crook & Chase Countdown" (Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase) -- iHeartMedia

"Today's Country with Kelleigh Bannen" (Kelleigh Bannen) -- Apple Music Radio

"With Elaina" (Elaina Smith) -- Westwood One

Daily National

"Angie Ward" -- iHeartMedia

"The Big D and Bubba Show" (Derek "Big D" Haskins, Sean "Bubba" Powell, Patrick Thomas, and Carsen Humphreville) -- Compass Media Networks

"The Bobby Bones Show" (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, "Lunchbox" Dan Chappell, Eddie Garcia, "Morgan #2" Huelsman, "Raymundo" Ray Slater, "Scuba Steve" Stephen Spradlin, "Mike D" Rodriguez, and "Phone Screener Abby" Anderson) -- Premiere Networks

"Nights with Elaina" (Elaina Smith) -- Westwood One

"The Sam Alex Show" (Sam Alex) -- Sam Alex Productions, LLC

Major Market

"The Andie Summers Show" (Andie Summers) -- WXTU, Philadelphia, Pa.

"Chris Carr & Company" (Chris Carr, Kia Becht, and McKaila Poppen) -- KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

"Danny Dwyer" -- KUPL, Portland, Ore.

"Josh, Rachael & Grunwald" (Josh Holleman, Rachel Hunter, and Steve Grunwald) -- WYCD, Detroit, Mich.

"The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister" (Matt McAllister, Emily Raines, and Joe Wallace) -- KKWF, Seattle, Wash.

Large Market

"Jim, Deb & Kevin" (Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt and Kevin Freeman) -- WFMS, Indianapolis, Ind.

"The Wayne D Show" ("Wayne D" Danielson and Tay Hamilton) -- WSIX, Nashville, Tenn.

"The Dale Carter Morning Show" (Dale Carter) -- KFKF, Kansas City, Mo.

"The Big Dave Show" ("Big Dave" Chandler, Chelsie Shinkle, Jason "Stattman" Statt, and Ashley Hempfling) -- WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio

"The Wake Up Call with David and Kelli" (David Bugenske and Kelli Green) -- KFRG, Riverside-San Bernardino, Calif.

"The New Q-Morning Crew with Mike and Amanda" (Mike Wheless and Amanda Daughtry) -- WQDR, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

Medium Market

"Buzz Jackson" -- KIIM, Tucson, Ariz.

"Cliff & Tanya in the Morning" (Cliff Dumas and Tanya Brakebill) -- KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.

"Julie and DJ in the Morning" ("Julie K" Kansy, "D.J. Thee Trucker" Dale Sellers, and Jon Dennis) -- WPCV, Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla.

"New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody" (Nancy Wilson and Aaron "Woody" Woods) -- WHKO, Dayton, Ohio

"Steve & Gina In The Morning" (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) -- KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

Small Market

"The Cat Pak Morning Show with Brent and Mel" (Brent Lane and Mel McCrae) -- WYCT, Pensacola, Fla.

"Dr. Shane and Tess in the Morning" ("Dr. Shane" Collins and Tess Connell) -- WPAP, Panama City, Fla.

"The Eddie Foxx Show" (Eddie Foxx and Amanda Foxx) -- WKSF, Asheville, N.C.

"Liz & Scotty in the Morning" (Liz Del Grosso and Scotty Cox) -- KCLR, Columbia, Mo.

"Officer Don & DeAnn" ("Officer Don" Evans and DeAnn Stephens) -- WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.

2022 CMA BROADCAST AWARDS -- FINALISTS FOR RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (by market size):

Major Market

KILT -- Houston, Texas

KNIX -- Phoenix, Ariz.

KSCS -- Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

WXTU -- Philadelphia, Pa.

WYCD -- Detroit, Mich.

Large Market

KFKF -- Kansas City, Mo.

WIRK -- West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Fla.

WMIL -- Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.

WQDR -- Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

WSIX -- Nashville, Tenn.

Medium Market

KXKT -- Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

WHKO -- Dayton, Ohio

WIVK -- Knoxville, Tenn.

WQMX -- Akron, Ohio

WUSY -- Chattanooga, Tenn.

Small Market

WCOW -- La Crosse, Wis.

WKML -- Fayetteville, N.C.

WKXC -- Augusta, Ga.

WXBQ -- Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.

WXFL -- Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala.