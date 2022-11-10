See the full list of CMA Award Winners 2022

Country music threw a party on Wednesday night as the CMA Awards were presented.

First-time nominee Lainey Wilson topped the list of nominees going into the show and ended the night with major wins, including new artist of the year and female vocalist of the year.

The emotional Wilson declared in one acceptance speech: "I know I'm new to a lot of folks, but I won't let y'all all down. I promise you."

Luke Combs also had a big night, taking the stage both as a performer and winner. Combs won the coveted entertainer of the year award and album of the year.

The night kicked off with a moving tribute to the late Loretta Lynn, with Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood taking the stage together. Jerry Lee Lewis, who died last month at age 87, was also honored in a performance by Elle King and The Black Keys.

Other performers included Kelly Clarkson, who performed with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce, and Luke Bryan, who pulled double duty as host alongside Peyton Manning.

Dierks Bentley and Wilson were also among a gaggle of artists who took the stage to honor Alan Jackson, the recipient of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Below is a list of winners:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs *WINNER

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Buy Dirt" -- Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

"half of my hometown" -- Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

"'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson *WINNER

"You Should Probably Leave" -- Chris Stapleton

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"Growin' Up" -- Luke Combs *WINNER

"Humble Quest" -- Maren Morris

"Palomino" -- Miranda Lambert

"Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'" -- Lainey Wilson

"Time, Tequila & Therapy" -- Old Dominion

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Buy Dirt" -- Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan *WINNER

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

"Sand In My Boots" -- Morgan Wallen

"Things A Man Oughta Know" -- Lainey Wilson

"You Should Probably Leave" -- Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson *WINNER

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion *WINNER

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne *WINNER

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

"Beers On Me" -- Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY

"If I Didn't Love You" -- Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

"Longneck Way To Go" -- Midland featuring Jon Pardi

"Never Say Never" -- Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde *WINNER

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle *WINNER

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) -- Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

"Longneck Way To Go" -- Midland featuring Jon Pardi

"Never Say Never" -- Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

"'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson *WINNER

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson *WINNER