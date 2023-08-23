See a free screening of "Sitting in Bars With Cake"

Amazon Studios

Virtual Screening | Thursday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m.

What the movie is about:

Inspired by true events, Sitting in Bars with Cake follows best friends Jane (Yara Shahidi) and Corinne (Odessa A'zion) navigating life in Los Angeles in their twenties. Corinne, the ultimate extrovert, convinces her shy-but-extremely-talented home baker best friend Jane to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars, with the goal of meeting people and developing confidence–also known as "cakebarring." During their year of "cakebarring," Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis, and the pair face a challenge unlike anything they've experienced before. Sitting in Bars with Cake isn't only a madcap joyride through some of L.A.'s most colorful watering holes, it's a moving celebration of female friendship, forging identity, and finding joy in the most unexpected places.



Passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To receive your pass, carefully follow the directions below. Failure to follow the directions precisely may cause you not to receive your pass or lose your admission to the screening.

To RSVP to receive your personal link to view the film, please follow the steps below:

The pass link takes you to website not controlled by CBS/CW69 and will need to enter your personal information when you RSVP. You will no longer be covered by CBS privacy policy.

Claim your virtual screening pass.

Complete the RSVP process. You may need to register with Amazon Screenings

Follow the instructions on the ticketing site

You will need a streaming compatible device

Please be sure to check in at least 15 min prio

One Pass = One Device



Enjoy!