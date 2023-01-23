Watch CBS News
Season 4 "Genius" is casting for twin girls 2-4 years and twin babies 7 months to 2 years

By Michele Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta

Date: [COVID TEST] MON JAN 30, [FILMING] WEDS FEB 1, [COVID TEST] MON FEB 6 and [FILMING] WEDS FEB 8
Filming Location: Atlanta area, No Vaccine Required
Rate: $200/12 for filming dates, Covid test & Fitting: $50/2.
We are looking for 2 twin girls between the ages of 2 - 4 years old to look younger who can portray African American for a FEATURED role in Disney+ Series Season 4 Genius: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr/ Malcolm X as Malcolm X's Daughters.
You do NOT need to be registered with Central Casting to submit.***
To submit, please send the following:
1. Full Name, height, weight, and sizes info.
2. Minor's Age & Date of Birth (Use the MM/DD/YYYY Format)
3. Contact info: (Phone Number)
4. Guardian Name
5. A current photo
6. Are they registered with Central Casting (it's ok if you are not)?
Send to: genius@Centralcasting.com
Subject Line: Sisters

Central Casting

Central Casting looking for 2 twin baby girls between the ages of 7 months - 2 years old to look younger who can portray African Americans for a FEATURED role in Disney+ Series Season 4 Genius: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr/ Malcolm X as Malcolm X's Daughters.
First published on January 23, 2023 / 11:49 AM

