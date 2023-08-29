Sarah Jessica Parker adopted her 'And Just Like That' kitten in real life

(CNN) — Just call him nepo kitty.

It took a while for Carrie Bradshaw to warm up to the idea of adopting an animal. Sarah Jessica Parker, not so much.

In "And Just Like That…" Season 2, there is a new furry friend in Carrie's life, a scrumptious kitten Che Diaz brings over to her apartment named Shoe.

Parker revealed on Tuesday that Shoe, actually named Lotus, now resides in the Parker-Broderick household. They adopted the kitten from the humane society, she added, and it joins her two other cats in their West Village brownstone.

"If he looks familiar, that's because he is," Parker captioned a carousel of pictures of Lotus. "His off-camera name is Lotus."

She continued: "He and his siblings were all given botanical names when they were rescued as newborns by the @cthumanesociety. Adopted officially by the Parker/Broderick family in April 2023. He joins Rémy and Smila who we adopted in May 2022. X, SJ."

Parker's "AJLT" co-star Kristin Davis wrote "Love [him] so much," while Jessica Seinfeld called the Parker-Brodericks an "A+ Cat Family."