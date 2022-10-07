Sara Lee, former WWE wrestler and 'Tough Enough' winner, dead at 30

Sara Lee, a 2015 winner of the World Wrestling Entertainment reality competition series "Tough Enough," has died, according to the announcement from her mother shared on social media. She was 30.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our Sarah Weston has gone to be with Jesus," her mother, Teri Lee, wrote in a statement. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn."

Sara Lee was married to former WWE wrestler Westin Blake. They are parents to three children.

CNN has reached out to WWE for comment.

"I think my fans can kind of relate to me because I'm a normal girl," she told the Midland Daily News newspaper in Midland, Michigan, after being voted by fans as the female "Tough Enough" winner. "I've just been myself."

WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jtjjnG52n7 — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2022

According to the paper, Lee, from the small town of Hope, Michigan, was a 2010 graduate of Meridian high school in Sanford, Michigan, where she was on the track team. She also was a competitive powerlifter.

Lee won a $250,000 contract from the WWE but was released in 2016.

"No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly," tweeted wrestler Chelsea Green. "The photo on the left is how I will always remember her - laughing, smiling, carefree."

"You were so good in so many ways. You loved your family and friends so much. you were so giving, warm and selfless," WWE wrestler Nikki A.S.H. tweeted. You made me giggle. No matter how long we went without seeing each other, we would always pick up right where we left. I love you Sara."

"Sara Lee was one of the sweetest people I've met and her smile lit up a room. My love and hope for strength goes to Cory, and their three beautiful children," Shawn Bennett, a WWE referee tweeted.