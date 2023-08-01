Run the Burbs - 'Heatwave'

It's the hottest day of the year and Camille (Rakhee Morzaria) and Andrew (Andrew Phung) are invited to cool down in their new neighbor's pool. Unfortunately, they already had plans with Hudson (Jonathan Langdon) and have no choice but to cancel on him at the last minute. Meanwhile, Khia (Zoriah Wong) seeks validation when she paints a mural at Bubble Bae, and Andrew struggles with separation anxiety when Leo (Roman Pesino) goes to camp (#102). Original airdate 8/7/2023.