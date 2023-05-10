Robert De Niro, 79, welcomes his seventh child

This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com . This relationship may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers.

(CNN) -- Robert De Niro is a dad again, a representative for the actor confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.

The Oscar-winner first shared the news on Monday in an interview with ET Canada to promote his new film, aptly named "About My Father."

Speaking of fatherhood in the interview, the 79-year-old politely corrected interviewer Brittnee Blair when she mentioned De Niro's previously known six children.

"Seven, actually," De Niro said, adding "I just had a baby."

De Niro has six children from previous relationships but it's unclear who the mother of his seventh child is.

The "Godfather" actor also shared that he relishes being a father, saying that he believes in "being loving with (his) kids" even if he has to be "stern about stuff" at times.

"I don't think I'm a cool dad," De Niro said modestly, going on to joke about how his 11-year-old daughter, whom he "adores," gives him "grief" sometimes.

"And my youngest now, that'll be more to come," he added with a smile.

The actor was previously married to Diahnne Abbott from 1976 to 1988 and they are the parents of two children, Drena and Raphael. In 1995 he welcomed twin sons, Aaron and Julian, with his girlfriend at the time, Toukie Smith. De Niro w