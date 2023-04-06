Watch CBS News
Riverdale - 'Chapter one hundred twenty: sex education'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Sex Education | Riverdale Season 7 Episode 3 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

THE BIRDS AND THE BEES — After a lesson in sex education leaves the gang more confused than ever, Veronica (Camila Mendes) decides to organize a make-out party at the Pembrooke.  Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) attempts to help Ethel (guest star Shannon Purser) out of some trouble only to find himself in hot water as well.  KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star.  James DeWille directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg (#703). Original airdate 4/12/2023.

