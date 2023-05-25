Watch CBS News
Features

Riverdale - 'Chapter one hundred twenty-seven: American graffiti'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

THE MYSTERY OF BRAD RAYBERRY — Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) team up to investigate a mystery involving Ray Bradbury.  Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) asks Toni (Vanessa Morgan) if she can attend an afterschool book club with her and other Black students.  Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) ask Archie (KJ Apa) and Reggie (Charles Melton) out on a double date, and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) prepares for his first big gig.  Casey Cott also stars.   Kevin Sullivan directed the episode written by Nate Burke & Sam Rubinek (#710).  Original airdate 5/31/2023.    

First published on May 25, 2023 / 1:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.