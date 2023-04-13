Riverdale - 'Chapter one hundred twenty-one: love & marriage'

CUPID'S CHECK LIST — After enlisting Archie's (KJ Apa) help, Cheryl's (Madelaine Petsch) plan to fool her family spirals out of control. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) turns to Veronica (Camila Mendes) for help after finding himself in some trouble, and Betty (Lili Reinhart) gives Kevin (Casey Cott) an ultimatum. Madchen Amick, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Chrissy Maroon (#704). Original airdate 4/19/2023.