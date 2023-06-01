Watch CBS News
Riverdale - 'Chapter one hundred twenty-eight: Halloween II'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Halloween II | Riverdale Season 7 Episode 11 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

HALLOWEEN IN RIVERDALE — Veronica (Camila Mendes) decides to host a ghost show after learning that Riverdale doesn't celebrate Halloween the way she's use to in LA.  Betty (Lili Reinhart) makes the most out of her night out with Archie (KJ Apa) and Reggie (Charles Melton), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) makes a major discovery in a mystery brewing in Riverdale.  Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star.  Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Felicia Ho (#711).  Original airdate 6/7/2023.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 1:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

