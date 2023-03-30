Riverdale - 'Chapter one hundred nineteen: Skip, hop and thump!'

RIVERDALE SOCK HOP — Riverdale High's sock hop is around the corner and Archie (KJ Apa) has his sights set on taking Veronica (Camila Mendes) to the dance. Betty (Lili Reinhart) is confused when Kevin (Casey Cott) appears uninterested in taking things to the next level with her. Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) takes aim at Pep Comics, and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) attempts to convince Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) to let Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) perform at the sock hop. Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson (#702). Original airdate 4/5/2023.