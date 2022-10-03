Ringo Starr postpones shows due to Covid-19

Ringo Starr has postponed several tour dates after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

According to a representative, Starr is already feeling better and aims to resume his tour on October 11 in Seattle.

"Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon," a statement said.

Over the weekend, it was announced that Starr and his All Starr Band were forced to cancel shows at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo Michigan and at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, MN due to illness.

The former Beatle was scheduled to perform in Michigan on Saturday night, but the venue posted notice the show had been canceled just hours before he was set to go on.

"Ringo and His All Starr Band (featuring Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Hamish Stuart, Warren Ham and Gregg Bissonette) are very disappointed to announce that they will not be able to play their show at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, MI," the casino wrote in a statement on Facebook.

The announcement added that Starr "was hoping he could carry on, hence the late decision, but it has affected his voice so tonight's show, scheduled to begin in a few hours, is canceled."

Initially, the venue said Starr did not have Covid.

Concertgoers were advised to hold on to their tickets for updates on a new show date or seek a refund at the point of purchase.

Starr and his band are currently on a multi-stop North American tour, and they most recently performed on Friday.

The other affected tour dates include performances set for cities in Canada.