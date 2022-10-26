Rihanna teases "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" single, first new song in years

Rihanna released a snippet of her single for the upcoming movie "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on Wednesday, her first new song in several years.

The superstar shared a 15-second video of "Lift Me Up," which featured her melodically humming and Friday's date – the expected release of the rest of the song. The clip had more than 2.4 million views in just over an hour.

Her beauty line, Fenty Beauty, responded to the tweet: "Rihanna reigns Wakanda forever."

The announcement comes a day after a video from the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Twitter page showed the movie's title before singling out the letter "R" in "forever," leading fans to believe Rihanna was coming out of her hiatus. Her last album, "Anti," was released in 2016. Since then, she's been featured on a several songs, including DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts" and Kendrick Lamar's "Loyalty."

Rihanna has been busy though. In 2019, she became the world's richest female musician and two years later, she became a billionaire at age 33 – in large part because of Fenty Beauty.

Earlier this year, she and rapper A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, and last month it was announced that she will take center stage at February's Super Bowl halftime show.

The second Black Panther film will be the first installment of the superhero series without beloved, late actor Chadwick Boseman. The movie follows the events after the death of King T'Challa and how Wakandans fight to protect their nation from invading forces. The film will debut in U.S. theaters on Nov. 11.