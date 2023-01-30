Rickey Smiley mourns the death of his son Brandon

(CNN) -- Comedian Rickey Smiley announced the death of his oldest son, Brandon Smiley, on Sunday.

The elder Smiley shared the sad news about his 32-year-old son in a video on his verified Instagram account.

"My son, Brandon Smiley, has passed away this morning. I'm about to get on a flight to Birmingham," Smiley said.

The popular radio show host didn't share the cause of death or any other details. But he did ask his followers to pray for his family during this difficult time.

"Pray. Be strong," he said. "Pray for my son's mother and my son's siblings."

Smiley also requested prayers for his son's daughter, Storm.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin expressed his condolences to the Smiley family on Twitter.

"I'm devastated to hear that my friend @RickeySmiley has lost his son Brandon," the tweet read. "Rickey has given so much to our city; this is the time when we need to give back to him. Join me in wrapping our arms around him & his family during this difficult time. We're praying for you, Rickey."

The "Rickey Smiley Morning Show" is a syndicated radio program hosted by the stand-up comedian and actor. Smiley is also cohost of the televised "Dish Nation" show. Viewers got to know his family on the TV One reality series, "Rickey Smiley For Real," which focused on him juggling his life as a performer and father.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Smiley for additional comment.