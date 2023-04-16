Reports: Alabama mass shooting leaves at least 20 hurt, some killed

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WUPA) - More than 20 people have been injured, with some possibly killed after a mass shooting in Dadeville, Ala., Saturday night, according to law enforcement on the scene.

Witnesses told Columbus, Ga., CBS station WRBL that the shooting occurred at a Sweet 16 birthday party gathering at about 10:30 Saturday night.

Law enforcement officials have not indicated whether any individuals connected to the shooting are in custody as of this point.

WRBL said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation, Dadeville Police, and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office have all responded to the scene, however, as of 7 a.m., Sunday -- more than 8 hours following the shooting -- no official statement has been released from investigators.

Crime scene tape was seen surrounding a building on North Broadnax Street in Dadeville, WRBL said. They said a tarp could be seen hanging over the glass front door, with white sheets covering the floor inside. Yellow police placards could be seen on the sidewalk outside the building.

Dadeville is a town with a population of about 3,000, located about 80 miles southeast of Birmingham, and 120 miles southwest of Atlanta. It is the county seat of Tallapoosa County.