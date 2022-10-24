Rehab and Beyond provides free therapy for stroke and brain injury survivors

Rehab and Beyond provides free therapy for stroke and brain injury survivors

Rehab and Beyond provides free therapy for stroke and brain injury survivors

TUCKER, Ga. (WUPA) -- Strokes and brain injuries impact thousands of families each year, and getting help can be a difficult challenge.

Lots of champions, including Jay Cochran, 19, visit Rehab and Beyond in Tucker, where they learn boxing and other skills while recovering from strokes and brain injuries. She was just 12 years old when a van hit her as she was walking home from school.

"Ended up with a severe traumatic brain injury, a broken pelvis, broken tibia-fibula fracture," said Rachel Cochran, Jay's mother.

Kimberly Cotton had a stroke in 2020. "I was like a baby. I had to learn to do everything all over again," said Cotton. "I didn't have any insurance, so this helped me out a lot."

The clinic's owner, Coach Stan Maddox, knows all about the tolls these injuries take on families, physically, mentally, and financially.

"This organization actually prides itself in providing therapy to the low-income, uninsured or underinsured stroke and brain injury surviving community," Maddox said. "You have a grandmother or a mother that has a stroke or a brain injury, and now, the kids have to set aside their spare time to take care of mom."

Rehab and Beyond relies on donations to provide free therapy.

"I love it. Every day I come in with a smile on my face, getting to work with people who are as tenacious to seek out help as I am to help them," said Caleb Martin, a rehabilitation coach.

Survivors and their families recalled the frustrations they faced when dealing with other organizations they said underestimated the patient's ability to recover. "Coach Stan did not give up, just knew immediately Jay had a lot of potential," Cochran said.

There's currently a waiting list, but the organization also offers a Day Of Rehab each quarter, bringing in volunteer therapists to work with all stroke and brain injury survivors who would like to participate. To learn more and to make a donation, click here: https://rehabandbeyond.org/