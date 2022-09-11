Recipe: The Queen's cocktail
As noted in Food & Wine magazine, Queen Elizabeth II's preferred mixed drink was a gin & Dubonnet cocktail (it was the favorite of the Queen Mother's as well).
It's a simple recipe with three ingredients: Dubonnet (a French aperitif), gin (the Queen, rather patriotically, prefers Gordon's London dry gin), and a lemon slice.
Ingredients:
1 ounce gin
2 ounces Dubonnet
Half lemon wheel
Ice cubes
Directions:
Pour one part gin and two parts Dubonnet into a small wine glass. Add the lemon, and top with two ice cubes, sinking the lemon.
