Read the full text of the Georgia indictment against Donald Trump and 18 others

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- A Fulton County grand jury on Monday evening formally indicted former President Donald J. Trump and 18 others on Georgia state charges tied to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

These are the individuals charged in the indictment documents as elaborated Monday night in a press conference by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Donald Trump, former US president

former US president Rudy Giuliani , Trump lawyer

, Trump lawyer Mark Meadows , White House chief of staff

, White House chief of staff John Eastman , Trump lawyer

, Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro , pro-Trump lawyer

, pro-Trump lawyer Jeffrey Clark , top Justice Department official

, top Justice Department official Jenna Ellis , Trump campaign lawyer

, Trump campaign lawyer Robert Cheeley , lawyer who promoted fraud claims

, lawyer who promoted fraud claims Mike Roman , Trump campaign official

, Trump campaign official David Shafer , Georgia GOP chair and fake elector

, Georgia GOP chair and fake elector Shawn Still , fake GOP elector

, fake GOP elector Stephen Lee , pastor tied to intimidation of election workers

, pastor tied to intimidation of election workers Harrison Floyd , leader of Black Voices for Trump

, leader of Black Voices for Trump Trevian Kutti , publicist tied to intimidation of election workers

, publicist tied to intimidation of election workers Sidney Powel l, Trump campaign lawyer

l, Trump campaign lawyer Cathy Latham , fake GOP elector tied to Coffee County breach

, fake GOP elector tied to Coffee County breach Scott Hall , tied to Coffee County election system breach

, tied to Coffee County election system breach Misty Hampton , Coffee County elections supervisor

, Coffee County elections supervisor Ray Smith, Trump campaign attorney

According to the indictment, following his election loss on November 3, 2020, Trump and his associates "knowingly and willingly joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump."

Read the full text of the indictment below: