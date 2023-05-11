U.S. Deputy Sec. of Ed. brings Raise the Bar: Lead the World Tour to Atlanta

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- The U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education is in Metro Atlanta for her Raise the Bar: Lead the World Tour to promote academic excellence and inspire the next generation of STEM workers.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten and Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring arrived to a cheer squad outside Coretta Scott King Young Women's Leadership Academy on Wednesday, where the next generation of Black women are training to enter a competitive workforce in STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

"Our whole initiative is called "Raise the Bar: Lead the World," and we're making investments asking for additional funding and Title I," said Marten.

Herring said the district welcomed the visit.

"It's our opportunity to spotlight our young women who are also raising the bar and leading the world in this work," she said. "We recognize the importance of intentional and strategic investment and programs and resources."

They're preparing future scientists, IT managers, engineers, and doctors like future obstetrician Naija Dubose, a rising 11th grader.

"There's not a lot of Black women doctors, and because of that, we tend to get mistreated in the medical field, so I wanted to be that person who can be, like, on our side," Naija said.

The U.S. Department of Labor reports there were 10 million STEM workers as of 2021, and that total is expected to increase by nearly 11% by 2031. However, there's an ongoing shortage of STEM workers.

"We need people that are prepared for the tsunami of jobs that are coming their way, and I know right here in Atlanta there is a job market and there is industry and business who are saying, 'Here's what we need. We need kids who are prepared with STEM education," said Marten. "All of the key pillars of Raising the Bar, you'll see in our initiatives and in all of our budget requests."

The tour continues in Metro Atlanta through Thursday, with the next stop in Gwinnett County.