Radford Fire in Big Bear 646 acres, 0% contained

The Radford Fire burning in the San Bernardino National Forest grew to 646 acres overnight and was 0% contained.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department issued evacuation orders for structures located anywhere in the following areas:

Glass Road to South Fork River Road



Summit Boulevard East to Club View,

Evergreen Drive South,

Area of Club View east to Angles Camp Road,

Vine Avenue south to Lassen Drive,

Summit Boulevard east to McAllister Road,

East of Hwy 18 and Fox Farm Rd south to Evergreen Road

Pine Knot South to Skyline Road (2N10),

Knickerbocker West to Castle Rock



Evacuation areas can be seen here.

Approximately 140 personnel, with an additional 200 more on order, were working to contain the blaze. Crews had air support until about 8 p.m. when it was too dark to fly.

UPDATE: #RadfordFire is currently 646 acres with 0% containment. Ground crews are working hard constructing hand-line around the fire. There are 16 air resources that continue to assist with retardant and water drops. pic.twitter.com/FHHSoJ1ip9 — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 6, 2022

Currently, no structures are threatened and no injuries were reported.

Caltrans reports that State Route 38 is closed in both directions from Mill Creek Road to Lakewood Road.

The #RadfordFire has now crossed Forest Service Road 2N10 just west of 2N06. This video was taken moments before fire crews had to pull out of this location. pic.twitter.com/li31WUdROO — SoCalFirePhoto (@SoCalFirePhoto) September 6, 2022