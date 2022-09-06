Watch CBS News
Radford Fire in Big Bear 646 acres, 0% contained

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Evacuations ordered around Radford Fire burning near Big Bear
The Radford Fire burning in the San Bernardino National Forest grew to 646 acres overnight and was 0% contained.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department issued evacuation orders for structures located anywhere in the following areas:

  • Glass Road to South Fork River Road
  • Summit Boulevard East to Club View,
  • Evergreen Drive South,
  • Area of Club View east to Angles Camp Road,
  • Vine Avenue south to Lassen Drive,
  • Summit Boulevard east to McAllister Road,
  • East of Hwy 18 and Fox Farm Rd south to Evergreen Road
  • Pine Knot South to Skyline Road (2N10),
  • Knickerbocker West to Castle Rock

Evacuation areas can be seen here

Approximately 140 personnel, with an additional 200 more on order, were working to contain the blaze. Crews had air support until about 8 p.m. when it was too dark to fly. 

Currently, no structures are threatened and no injuries were reported. 

Caltrans reports that State Route 38 is closed in both directions from Mill Creek Road to Lakewood Road. 

