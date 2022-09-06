Radford Fire in Big Bear grows to 1,100 acres, 2% contained

Evacuations ordered around Radford Fire burning near Big Bear Evacuations ordered around Radford Fire burning near Big Bear 00:26

The Radford Fire burning in the San Bernardino National Forest grew to 1,100 acres Thursday and was reportedly 2% contained.

Timelapse of Radford fire's growth Alert Wildfire

The fire was first reported on Monday, at which point approximately 140 personnel, with an additional 200 more on order, were working to contain the blaze. Forty-four engines, 10 crews, eight water tenders, and two dozers have been assigned to battle the wildfire, along with aircraft.

All evacuation orders issued due to the fire were downgraded to evacuation warnings Thursday afternoon by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, including the following areas:

Glass Road to South Fork River Road



Summit Boulevard East to Club View,

Evergreen Drive South,

Area of Club View east to Angles Camp Road,

Vine Avenue south to Lassen Drive,

Summit Boulevard east to McAllister Road,

East of Hwy 18 and Fox Farm Rd south to Evergreen Road

Pine Knot South to Skyline Road (2N10),

Knickerbocker West to Castle Rock.



A map of evacuation areas can be seen here. An evacuation center was opened at Big Bear High School, 351 Maple Lane. For help with animal evacuations, call San Bernardino County Animal Care and Control at 800-472-5609.

OES Intel 24, Sept 7th on the #RadfordFire, BDF. Fire is mapped at 1,085 acres at 22:53 hours. pic.twitter.com/gp3ow8JJ2C — FIRIS (@FIRIS) September 8, 2022

Late Wednesday afternoon, the Bear Valley Unified School District Superintendent Sue Nunes sent a district-wide message to announce that all school would be canceled on Thursday and Friday as the fire danger worsened.

BVUSD oversees five schools, including:

North Shore Elementary School

Baldwin Lake Elementary School

Big Bear Middle School

Big Bear High School

Chautauqua High School

Currently, no structures are threatened and no injuries were reported.

Caltrans had closed State Route 38 in both directions from Mill Creek Road to Lakewood Road.

The #RadfordFire has now crossed Forest Service Road 2N10 just west of 2N06. This video was taken moments before fire crews had to pull out of this location. pic.twitter.com/li31WUdROO — SoCalFirePhoto (@SoCalFirePhoto) September 6, 2022