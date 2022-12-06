Receive A Free Pass To "Puss In Boots: The Last Wish"

For the first time in more than a decade, everyone's favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns. DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the "Shrek" universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet.

Screening: Monday, December 19 | 7:00pm | AMC Parkway Pointe

What the movie is about:

© 2022 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Academy Award® nominee Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Softpaws (Oscar® nominee Salma Hayek Pinault).

In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgment—by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perrito (Harvey Guillén, "What We Do in the Shadows"). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldi (Oscar® nominee Florence Pugh, "Black Widow") and the Three Bears Crime Family, Jack Horner (Emmy winner John Mulaney, "Big Mouth") and terrifying bounty hunter, the big, bad Wolf (Wagner Moura, "Narcos").

25 sets good for 4 people each are available on a first come, first served basis. To receive your pass, carefully follow the directions below. Failure to follow the directions precisely may cause you not to receive your pass or lose your admission to the screening.

To RSVP to receive your personal link to view the film, please follow the steps below:

The pass link takes you to website not controlled by CBS/CW69 and will need to enter your personal information when you RSVP. You will no longer be covered by CBS privacy policy.

Claim your prize

Complete the RSVP process. You may need to register with gofobo.com if you have not previously used the free ticketing site.

Follow the instructions on the ticketing site

Arrive early! Seating is first-come, first-served, except for members of the reviewing press. This ticket does not guarantee you a seat! Theatre is overbooked to ensure a full house.

No admittance once screening has begun

This pass is the property of Universal Pictures, which reserves the right to admit or refuse access to the theatre at the discretion of an authorized studio and/or theatre representative

Duplicate passes will not be accepted. Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.

NO RECORDING PERMITTED. This screening will be monitored for unauthorized recording. By attending, you agree not to bring any audio and/or visual recording devices including laptop computers into the theatre and you consent to physical search of your belongings and person for such devices. If you attempt to enter with a recording device, you will be denied admission. If you attempt to use a recording device*, you consent to your immediate removal from the theatre and forfeiture of the device. Nothing contained in this notice shall limit the available remedies gofobo may have against you. Unauthorized recording will be reported to law enforcement and may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.

Enjoy!