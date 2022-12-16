Protesters respond to 'domestic terrorism' arrests at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) -- Protestors sounded off against the law enforcement agencies involved in the arrest of five people accused of domestic terrorism at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in DeKalb County.

A group of protesters rallied outside the DeKalb County Jail on Wednesday to support several people who were arrested on Tuesday during a joint operation by the Atlanta Police Department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and other agencies. The GBI identified the suspects and listed their charges as follows:

Francis Carroll, age 22, of Maine

Criminal Trespass, Domestic Terrorism, Aggravated Assault, Felony Obstruction, Interference with Government Property, Possession of Tools for the Commission of the Crime

Criminal Trespass, Domestic Terrorism, Aggravated Assault, Felony Obstruction, Interference with Government Property, Possession of Tools for the Commission of the Crime Nicholas Olsen, age 25

Domestic Terrorism, Aggravated Assault, Interference with Government Property, Obstruction

Domestic Terrorism, Aggravated Assault, Interference with Government Property, Obstruction Serena Hertel, age 25, of California

Criminal Trespass, Domestic Terrorism, Aggravated Assault, Obstruction, Inciting a Riot



Criminal Trespass, Domestic Terrorism, Aggravated Assault, Obstruction, Inciting a Riot Leonardo Voiselle, age 20

Criminal Trespass, Domestic Terrorism, Possession for Tools of the Crime



Criminal Trespass, Domestic Terrorism, Possession for Tools of the Crime Arieon Robinson, of Wisconsin

Criminal Trespass, Obstruction, Domestic Terrorism

The arrests were made after investigators said several people threw rocks at police cars and attacked emergency crews with rocks and bottles. Officers also arrested several people living in makeshift tree houses. Protesters said the arrests are inhumane.

"This is about a group of people protesting a military facility by putting on art events and about police using military-grade tear gas pepper balls to try to get people out of the forest," said one protester who only identified himself as Lorin.

Police have said the 85-acre training center will boost officer morale and help with retention and recruitment, but they're getting pushback from the Stop Cop City movement, with protesters saying it won't solve police brutality and violent crimes.

"For one, I think the forest is beautiful and, two, I just don't believe in militarizing the police in this way. It's not the way, I think, that you have a happy society, a safe society," said Nicholas Mitsis, another protester.

Opponents are also against removing the forest and putting the training center on historic Native American land.

"I grew up in Decatur playing in the forest. That was my childhood," said Lorin. "If this facility is built, it's going to make flooding worse in the area and throughout the city. It's going to worsen our air pollution. It's 300 acres of forest."

APD declined to comment on the matter, and a GBI spokesperson was not available for comment.