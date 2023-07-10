Brookhaven's proposed Toco Hills annexation sparks controversy

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (WUPA) - A controversial proposal to annex Toco Hills and surrounding neighborhoods into the City of Brookhaven has some neighbors on edge and others hopeful.

The ongoing annexation debate continues after the city recently heard from residents during public hearings, including many who oppose it.

"We didn't ask for this. I didn't even sign up for this," said one Brookhaven resident, Ronnie Mayer. "You can't handle the services we have now. We had a big car show here this weekend. The intersections are dirty, the grass is not cut," he said.

Dale Boone, another resident, is one of many who support the annexation.

"I love annexation, but I don't want to do it to where I have everybody angry, I want everybody on the same page so they can see what Brookhaven has to offer them," said Boone.

Having previously run for Brookhaven Mayor and city council, Boone says the city is going about it the wrong way.

"There are a lot of things still of concern that need to be out there, instead of just throwing it out there to say, Hey, let's just annex and be part of Brookhaven," he said. "There's pushback, but you also have a lot of people that are for it, too," he added.

Mayer and other residents have shared their concerns about a shortage of first responders and other services they believe would be impacted by annexation. He said, "We don't even have enough police officers," regarding the Brookhaven Police Department.

Mayer is also concerned about an annexation petition with alleged forged signatures. The city said it is investigating.

Brookhaven recently passed a resolution asking DeKalb County to put a referendum on the November ballot for voters to decide on the annexation.

Mayor John Ernst sent a letter to the county on Friday, urging it to consider the referendum and inviting it to have a public discussion on the matter.

DeKalb County previously said annexation would cost the county millions of dollars, but did not take a stance on Friday, when Atlanta Now's Valencia Jones reached out for comment. Instead, the county indicated in a statement, "the Governing Authority will take it under consideration and will act in the best interests of all DeKalb's 780,000 residents."

Boone reflected on when Brookhaven was founded in 2012, "People were more concerned about what Brookhaven could do to them instead of become part of Brookhaven as a city, as a family, and that's what I'm seeing now in the Toco Hills area,"

The city is expected to vote on the referendum during the July 25 council meeting, and they're hoping the county will approve it by then.