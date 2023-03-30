Project SEARCH to help more disabled Georgians enter the workforce

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) - A program helping local Georgians with disabilities enter the workforce is expanding, thanks to a $1.2 million grant that will make it all possible.

Nyah Green, 21, is making big plans to conquer the world and become a teacher, showing kids how to be responsible for themselves. She finished high school in Gwinnett County, and she's now completing an internship through Project SEARCH, which stands for Students Exploring Alternative Resources At Children's Hospital. It's a one-year work preparation program connecting people with disabilities with community employers.

Green's internship is at Scanfil, a business that contracts with companies to build electronics and other products.

"I learn how to package their equipment and get them shipped out," she said. "Project SEARCH was a good fit for me, and I like coming here."

Her dad, Kenneth Green, explained her disability.

"Nyah has Fragile X. That's an intellectual disability, basically, comprehension, seeing danger signs and stuff like that, she may not be able to comprehend those in certain areas," he said. "There are not many jobs out there, so for her to be prepared like she is, from being at Scanfil, is a big plus."

Logan Owens completed an internship here after graduating from high school, and he now works at Scanfil as a robot handler and cable assembler.

"I'm on the autism spectrum, and I also have a learning disability, so it's a little more difficult for me to understand topics," he said. "I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity and I think that it's a great program and it needs to be everywhere, available for everyone."

Congress awarded the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities a $1.2 million grant to expand the program, opening additional sites and serving more people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"The federal grant is so exciting, because it steps into a place where we had struggled to support Project SEARCH, which is for folks who are not in high school anymore, how do we give them the Project SEARCH opportunity," said GCDD Executive Director D'Arcy Robb.

Data shows only about 15% of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are employed, however, 63% of Project SEARCH graduates are employed nationwide in competitive settings, working 16 or more hours a week.

"This is a fantastic program. This is about matching up resources. It's good for the businesses. It's great for the community all around," said Robb.

The GCDD is urging more businesses to sign up for Project SEARCH.

For more information, please visit: https://www.projectsearch.us/