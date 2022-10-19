Professionals - 'The knives of friends'

TURN YOUR BACK – Zora (Lisa Loven Kongsli) sneaks around and makes plans behind her brother's back, leaving Peter (Brendan Fraser) and Grace (Elena Anaya) in the dark. Vincent's (Tom Welling) team undergoes a tough aptitude test to meet the strict requirements of Swann's head of security. An injury draws Europol's attention to Vincent, leading to Kurt (Ken Duken) and Sophia (guest star, Danielle Ryan) to come interrogate him. Bharat Nalluri directed the episode written by Jeff Most with Teleplay by Michael Colleary (#103). Original airdate 10/25/2022. Every episode of PROFESSIONALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required