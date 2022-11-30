Professionals - 'The Alamo'

COMPLICATIONS – Zora seizes the opportunity to use Peter's absence as an opening to move forward with her plans. Peter and Vincent slowly recover from their fights only to learn that Grace has fallen seriously ill with Marburg virus. Their journey back to the camp gets complicated after realizing that another attack from Luther's troops is imminent. Back home, Peter's daughter begins a dangerous love affair with a member of Tariq's crew. Oliver Schmitz directed the episode written by Jeff Most with Teleplay by Rohan Dickson (#108). Original airdate 12/6/2022. Every episode of PROFESSIONALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.