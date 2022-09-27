Hurricane Ian on track to hit SW Florida with torrential rains, heavy winds

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian reached Category 3 status Tuesday and was poised to come ashore somewhere along the coast of southwest Florida with Fort Meyers in the crosshairs.

Early Tuesday morning the Category 3 hurricane made landfall just southwest of the town of La Coloma in the Pinar Del Rio Province of Cuba around 4:30 a.m. Check out our live updates here.

According to the 5 p.m. update Tuesday from the National Hurricane Center, the storm was packing winds of up to 120 miles per hour.

The slow-moving storm was lumbering north at only 10 mph.

The storm's track has shifted eastward, raising the risk of areas south of Tampa, the hurricane center said.

All of Miami-Dade, Broward and the Upper Keys were under a Tropical Storm Watch as the storm moved closer to Florida.

Although a direct hit for South Florida was not expected, school officials with Miami-Dade and Broward decided to cancel classes Wednesday and Thursday.

The storm was continuing to strengthen and making its closest approach to the Lower Keys and South Florida throughout today.

Heavy rain bands with gusty squalls arrived in the lower Keys on Monday night and will continue spreading north across all of South Florida, including Miami-Dade and Broward, throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Florida Keys and South Florida could see 6 to 8 inches of rain, Central West Florida could get 12 to 16 inches, with some areas seeing up to 24 inches, and the remainder of the Florida Peninsula could get 5 to 10 inches.

Hurricane Ian watches and warnings NEXT Weather

A few tornadoes are possible today across the Florida Keys and the southern and central Florida Peninsula.

The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.

If the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide, the Florida Keys including the Dry Tortugas could see a surge of 3 to 5 feet, Anclote River to Middle of Longboat Key, including Tampa could see 4-7 feet, the Suwannee River to Anclote River could see 3 to 5 feet, and middle of Long Boat Key to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor could see 8 to 12 feet.

Hurricane Ian approach to west coast of Florida NEXT Weather

Ian will pass west of the Florida Keys on Tuesday, and approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday into Thursday.

It is forecast to be a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 140 mph as it passes to our west.

Hurricane Ian watches and warnings on 9-27-2022 at 11 a.m. NEXT Weather

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa, Bonita Beach to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay, and Dry Tortugas.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect north of Anclote River to the Suwannee River and south of Bonita Beach to Chokoloskee.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas, the lower and miiddle Florida Keys, Flamingo to Bonita Beach, Suwannee River to the Anclote River, Boca Raton to Altahama Sound, and Lake Okeechobee.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for north of the Suwannee River to Indian Pass, Altamaha Sound to South Santee River, south of Boca Raton to east of Flamingo, the Upper Keys, and Florida Bay.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for the Suwannee River south to Flamingo, Marineland to the mouth of St. Mary's River, and St. John's River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for the Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to Key West, Dry Tortugas, Florida Bay, Aucilla River to Suwanee River, mouth of St. Mary's River to South Santee River, and south of Marineland to Volusia/Flagler county line.