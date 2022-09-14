Potential railroad strike threatens to worsen inflation in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA (WUPA) – Local experts say the threat of a potential railroad strike could send already high inflation numbers spiraling out of control, particularly impacting Metro Atlanta.

Metro Atlantans are feeling the crunch as inflation continues driving up food costs, and while energy costs are declining, they're reportedly still higher than a year ago.

According to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report released in August, the Consumer Price Index for all urban consumers rose more than 8% over the last year. In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell area, the index rose to 11.7%.

"That's on the things that really matter to us, like transportation costs, housing costs and food," said Georgia Gwinnett College Associate Professor of Economics Dr. Mark Partridge.

As railroad workers threaten to go on strike to demand more pay, experts say we haven't seen the worst.

FILE- A BNSF rail terminal worker monitors the departure of a freight train, on June 15, 2021, in Galesburg, Ill. President Joe Biden is widely expected to name a board of arbitrators to intervene in a freight railroad contract dispute before a Monday, July 18, 2022, deadline, and that will prevent 115,000 workers from going on strike for at least 60 days. Shafkat Anowar / AP

"It will certainly impact the cost of living. Now, it takes a couple of months for us to see it, however, it will depend on how long the railway strike lasts, if it happens," Partridge said.

Manufacturers continue to rely heavily on rail to transport food and chemicals, all while the trucking industry is still recovering from a driver shortage that adds to the existing supply chain issues and fuels the housing crisis.

"The railroad strike would be really damaging, and it would further exacerbate a lot of the shortages we've seen. The baby formula one is an obvious example that everybody talks about," said Georgia Tech Economics Professor Dr. Christine Ries, who is also on the National Advisory Council for the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"It's really the fed that's in control or influences what happens with inflation," said Ries. "The inflation rate is really about the demand and supply for dollars, and if you increase the supply of dollars, say, 10%, inflation's going to go up 10%," she said.

It's an ongoing cycle of less spending and job cuts, but despite the grim outlook, experts are hopeful.

"Americans are resourceful and resilient, and eventually we'll come out of this," said Ries.

"We really need to be patient and we really need to save our money and not let ourselves get into too much debt," Partridge said.

The Consumer Price Index for September 2022 is scheduled to be released on October 13, 2022.