Political expert discusses issues impacting voters ahead of Georgia’s Midterm elections

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Voters are sifting through political mudslinging now more than ever.

Abortion, election integrity, and crime are a few of the key issues expected to drive a record number of Georgians to the polls on Tuesday. Experts say, for most voters, inflation is at the top of the list.

"There's a lot of uncertainty about what the economy holds for the future," said Dr. Laura Young, an associate political professor at Georgia Gwinnett College.

Voters are worried about how it will hit their wallets at the grocery store and at the gas pump. Young says those concerns are what contributed to more early voters casting ballots this year than in 2018.

"Voters are really concerned about the outcome of this election. They know what's at stake: the balance of the House and the Senate and control of Congress," said Young.

They've watched a political tug-of-war play out on TV and social media while following the races between Democratic Incumbent U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and his Republican opponent, Herschel Walker, as well as Democrat Stacey Abrams challenging Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for a second time.

"It's a lot of mudslinging, and so you're seeing a lot about the character of these individuals, but voters really care about, 'What are you going to do for them,'" Young said, also referencing the issues of healthcare access and college affordability.

There's also the question of credibility.

"Sometimes individuals are willing to overlook an individual's credibility or character flaws in order to make sure the policies they care about are the ones that are represented by that candidate," she said.

Some voters are on the fence about which candidates to vote for or they're contemplating not casting a ballot at all this year. Young says a write-in vote is better than not voting at all.

"You're casting a vote for, 'I'm ok with whoever wins,'" she said, concerning people who decide not to vote. "You're still casting an opinion, regardless of not showing up at the polls," she added.

Right now, it's anyone's race, and those tight races could result in runoff elections.

"Historically, things point to Republicans winning as a result of who's in power now, but large voter turnout points to Democrats typically winning, so it really could go either way," said Young.

One thing is for sure. Voters will ultimately decide the outcome.