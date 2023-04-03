Receive A Free Screening Pass To "Polite Society"

A merry mash-up of sisterly affection, parental disappointment and bold action, "Polite Society" follows martial artist-in-training Ria Khan who believes she must save her older sister Lena from her impending marriage. After enlisting the help of her friends, Ria attempts to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood. Only In Theaters April 28.

Wednesday, April 26 | 7:00 PM | Regal Atlantic Station

What the movie is about:

Polite Society is a London-set anarchic action comedy that follows Ria Khan, a combative schoolgirl and martial artist-in-training who dreams of becoming a world-renowned stunt woman. When Ria witnesses her big sister Lena give up on her dreams by dropping out of art school and getting engaged, Ria's world is shaken. She believes she must save her sister from the shackles of marriage in the only way she knows how, by enlisting the help of her friends and attempting to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of freedom and sisterhood. Polite Society is a merry mash-up of sisterly affection, parental disappointment, and bold and bloody action.

Cast: Priya Kansara, Ritu Arya, Shobu Kapoor, Ella Bruccoleri, Seraphina Beh, Shona Babayemi, Nimra Bucha, Jeff Mirza, and Akshay Khanna

Thirty passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To receive your pass, carefully follow the directions below. Failure to follow the directions precisely may cause you not to receive your pass or lose your admission to the screening.

To RSVP to receive your personal link to view the film, please follow the steps below:

The pass link takes you to website not controlled by CBS/CW69

Complete the RSVP process. You may need to register with focusfeaturesscreenings.com. if you have not previously used the free ticketing site.

Follow the instructions on the ticketing site

Arrive early! Seating is first-come, first-served, except for members of the reviewing press. This ticket does not guarantee you a seat! Theatre is overbooked to ensure a full house.

No admittance once screening has begun

This pass is the property of Focus Features which reserves the right to admit or refuse access to the theatre at the discretion of an authorized studio and/or theatre representative

Duplicate passes will not be accepted. Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.

NO RECORDING PERMITTED. This screening will be monitored for unauthorized recording. By attending, you agree not to bring any audio and/or visual recording devices including laptop computers into the theatre and you consent to physical search of your belongings and person for such devices. If you attempt to enter with a recording device, you will be denied admission. If you attempt to use a recording device*, you consent to your immediate removal from the theatre and forfeiture of the device. Nothing contained in this notice shall limit the available remedies gofobo may have against you. Unauthorized recording will be reported to law enforcement and may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.

