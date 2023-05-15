Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: At least 3 people killed and 2 officers wounded in a shooting in Farmington, NM

/ CNN

(CNN) -- Multiple people were shot and at least three killed in a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, police said in a Facebook post.

Officers were involved in a shooting with a suspect, who was killed on the scene, police said. A Farmington police officer and a New Mexico State Police officer were shot and are being treated for their injuries in the hospital. They are in stable condition.

"The suspect's identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time," police said in the post. "There are multiple civilian victims with at least 3 deceased."

New Mexico Shooting
A video recorded by Facebook user Larry Jacquez shows the police response following the shooting in Farmington on May 15.  Courtesy Larry Jacquez

The Phoenix division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) tweeted that it was "responding to a report of a mass shooting" in Farmington.

CNN has reached out to the city's mayor and the New Mexico governor for comment.

About 46,400 people live in Farmington, which is in northwestern New Mexico, just south of the Colorado state line. It is about 150 miles northwest of Albuquerque.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 4:44 PM

