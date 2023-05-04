Suspect sought for deadly midtown Atlanta shooting apprehended

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Deion Patterson, the man sought for Wednesday's deadly shooting at a medical facility in midtown Atlanta was apprehended in Cobb County without incident.



Patterson was apprehended at the Waterford Place Condominiums on Herodian Way, not far from Truist Park, where Cobb County Police said he had been seen earlier in the afternoon.

During an evening news conference, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens thanked law enforcement from the various agencies that participated in the investigation and apprehension of Patterson.

Authorities said Patterson opened fire inside the waiting room of a medical facility on West Peachtree Street, leaving one woman dead and four others hurt. Three of the injured persons were reported to be in critical condition.

Press Conference: Update on Midtown Shooting Incident APD x Cobb County provides an update on midtown shooting incident. Posted by City of Atlanta Police Department on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

The incident happened in a waiting room at a Northside Medical building in the 1100 block of West Peachtree Street, NW, where he had an appointment.

Police said that the shooting incident took place over a two-minute span shortly before noon. They said after he left the medical facility, he went to a nearby Shell station, where he took an unattended pick-up truck that was left running and drove off. Officials said a motive for the shooting remains unclear.

The vehicle was later found in a parking lot near The Battery in south Cobb County.

Atlanta Police later identified the suspect as 24-year-old Deion Patterson.

APD officials had released several surveillance images of a shooting suspect shortly after the shooting. In most of the images, the suspect is masked, however, in one image, the suspect does not have a mask on. The person was wearing dark pants and a light-colored hoodie with the hood pulled up. They had a mask on their face and appeared to be wearing a bag across their front.

Patterson was discharged from the United States Coast Guard in January 2023, according to a statement from a Coast Guard spokesperson.

"The Coast Guard is aware of the tragic incident in Atlanta allegedly involving Mr. Deion Patterson. Our deepest sympathies are with the victims and their families. The Coast Guard Investigative Service is working closely with the Atlanta Police Department and local authorities in the investigation. Mr. Patterson entered the Coast Guard in July 2018 and last served as an Electrician's Mate Second Class. He was discharged from active duty in January 2023."

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum added that Patterson's family is "being cooperative" with investigators.

Patterson's mother, Minyone Patterson, told The Associated Press by phone that her son, a former Coast Guardsman, had "some mental instability going on" from medication he received from the Veterans Affairs health system that he began taking on Friday.

She said her son had wanted Ativan to deal with anxiety and depression but that the VA wouldn't give it to him because they said it would be "too addicting." She's a nurse and said she told them he would only have taken the proper dosage "because he listened to me in every way."

"Those families, those families," she said, starting to sob. "They're hurting because they wouldn't give my son his damn Ativan. Those families lost their loved ones because he had a mental break because they wouldn't listen to me."

She ended the call without saying what medication her son had been taking.

Schierbaum told reporters that a 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The four injured victims were also women, aged 25, 39, 56, and 71. All four injured victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta for treatment. Three of them were reported to be in critical condition, while the fourth was still being evaluated in the emergency department.

The four injured women "are fighting for their lives at Grady Hospital," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said during a news conference.

"This is a very active search," Schierbaum said. "We're following up on credible leads that are currently active in Cobb County, as well as some here in the city."

Cobb County Police said earlier that they were actively searching in the Vinings, Cumberland, and Truist Park areas of south Cobb, after seeing him on a DOT camera at about 12:30 p.m. Police said they were aware of a carjacking that happened immediately after the shooting a few blocks away. Authorities later said the carjacked vehicle had been recovered from a garage in the vicinity of The Battery in Cobb County.

Dozens of police and fire vehicles were gathered along West Peachtree Street, as officers with assault-style rifles, helmets, and vests continued to arrive more than an hour after the shooting.

Many officers clustered outside the front entrance of a Northside Medical building. Multiple helicopters hovered overhead while police tried to keep traffic moving on nearby streets. Construction workers watched from the nearest corner in the Midtown neighborhood where many new high-rises are being built.

Shortly after the shooting, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia took to the Senate floor to decry gun violence and to urge his colleagues to advance gun reform.

"There have been so many mass shootings ... that, tragically, we act as if this is routine," the Democrat said during a 12-minute speech. "We behave as if this is normal. It is not normal."

The Atlanta pastor added: "I shudder to say it, but the truth is, in a real sense, it's only a matter of time that this kind of tragedy comes knocking on your door."

Georgia's other U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, also a Democrat, echoed his colleague in a statement issued Wednesday evening: "The level of gun violence in America today is unconscionable and unacceptable, and policymakers at all levels have a responsibility to ensure public safety and implement long-overdue reforms."