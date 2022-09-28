Pinellas County residents prepare homes for Hurricane Ian Pinellas County residents prepare homes for Hurricane Ian 01:54

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - People in Pinellas County spent the day getting their last minute preparations done for Hurricane Ian.

"It's worrisome, I mean we haven't had something like this happen in quite some time. It's not like we aren't used to hurricanes but nothing as big as this one," said resident, Christian Picard.

Worrisome is a word many Pinellas County residents are using to describe Hurricane Ian.

"We're doing everything we can to not be nervous and do what we can to do what's best for our families," said resident, Tracey Cronkite.

Doing what's best includes filling up sand bags and boarding up windows.

"Put the wood up. I've got screws and anchors to screw it to the wall. I don't want to do that but i have to," said resident, Jim Foster.

Hardware stores across the Pinellas County area were filled with people on Tuesday rushing to get ready for the storm.

"We're putting shutters up as soon as we get back," said resident, Britney Lentz.

That's not the only thing people prepared on Tuesday.

"We went to the store, we got water, non-perishable, plenty of dog food for our dog," said Lentz.

"We got ice, we are trying to get all of the flying debris out of the yard," said resident, Tracey Cronkite.

But as Hurricane Ian makes it's way closer to Florida, for many residents, all that's left to do is wait.

"Do your best to help out everyone. Other than that, stay inside and be safe and wait for the storm to roll over," said Picard.