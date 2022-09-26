Piles of potentially lead-contaminated debris to be removed from Atlanta's west side

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Some potentially lead-filled piles of debris left behind after old homes were torn down are raising concerns on Atlanta's west side.

Georgia State Rep. Mesha Mainor says the piles of debris have been at Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and Neal Street for over a year, containing wood from old houses that were demolished. Based on EPA data, the paint used on that wood likely contains lead, since the homes were built long prior to 1978.

People have also dumped furniture at the site. This comes as the EPA is doing a clean-up that starts on Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. in the Westside Lead Study Area, but the clean-up area does not include the debris site.

"These lead-contaminated wood pieces are still here. Now, I've spoken to everybody I could about this, but it's still here, and children play out here," said Mainor said during a Thursday interview.

WUPA's Valencia Jones reached out to the Georgia Department of Public Health and Fulton County Board of Health, and both departments indicated the issue falls under city code regulations.

Atlanta's Westside Lead Project WUPA

After reaching out to the Atlanta City Council about the issue, District 3 City Councilman Byron Amos released a statement on Friday morning:

"I am aware of this issue and working closely with the neighborhood and our governmental partners to address it. The EPA has also been instrumental in working directly with residents to help complete this herculean effort. Regarding the debris, I spoke with the property owner, and they are scheduled to remove it next week. My office is watching this proposed prompt response closely to ensure that the area is cleared."

In addition, Atlanta's Director of Office of Buildings Greg Pace issued his own statement Friday evening, which said, "The Department of City Planning has previously made attempts to serve citations to the owner of property located on Joseph E. Lowry after buildings were demolished without a permit. If the attempt to serve the owner of the property again today is unsuccessful, the department will work with APD Code Enforcement to remove the debris."

We're told an organization is looking to plant an urban garden at the site, if the land is tested and cleared of any lead contamination. Check back for more updates.