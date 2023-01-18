Watch CBS News
Photo double and actors needed for Disney+ series season 4 Genius

By Michele Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta

Casting Central is looking for men who look like or can portray Aaron Pierre to film as his Photo Double in Disney+ Series Season 4 Genius: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr/ Malcolm X. Seeking men 18 and up and can portray African American, between 5'11" -6'2", looks between the ages of 20s to late 30s. We can fit men's jacket up to 44" and waist up to 36". Must be okay with being clean-shaven, neat mustaches are accepted. 

Date: [FITTING] TBD [COVID TEST] MON JAN 30 and [FILMING] TUES JAN 31
Filming Location: Atlanta area, No Vaccine Required

Rate: $182/12 for filming dates, Covid test & Fitting: $45.50/2. 
---
You do NOT need to be registered with Central Casting to submit.***
To submit, please send the following:
1. Full Name, height, weight, and sizes info.
2. Contact info: (Phone Number)
3. A current photo, full body preferred to see body size/ type.
4. Are you registered with Central Casting (it's ok if you are not)?
Send to: genius@Centralcasting.com
Subject Line: MalcolmX

