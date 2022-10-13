Phillies-Braves NLDS: "Playoff-type pitcher" Aaron Nola starts Game 3

Phillies' ace Aaron Nola, manager Rob Thomson speak to media Phillies' ace Aaron Nola, manager Rob Thomson speak to media 12:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If Citizens Bank Park had a roof, it would blow right off. On Friday afternoon, postseason baseball returns to Philadelphia.

Game 3 between the Phillies and Atlanta Braves hits CBP on Friday. It will be the first playoff game in South Philly in 11 years.

On Wednesday night, after a nearly three-hour rain delay, all it took was one bad inning. Things cratered for Zack Wheeler in the sixth inning and the offense couldn't muster anything in the Phillies' 3-0 loss to Atlanta.

Rob Thomson says "I've never really named a closer."



Just so happens last few games, Zach Eflin has ended a game because of circumstances earlier in the game.



Also says no change with Schwarber/Hoskins will be 1-2 in the order. — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) October 13, 2022

The Phils will lean on Aaron Nola to right the ship Friday.

Manager Rob Thomson says he can't wait to see him take the ball.

"He's been around a while now and hasn't experienced playoff baseball and he's a playoff-type pitcher," Thomson said. "I think he's probably got the most longevity here as far as on our pitching staff so I think it's fitting that he's the first starter back here, no doubt."

Phillies centerfielder Brandon Marsh says it feels great to be home after an 18-day road trip.

"I don't think I've done laundry in a month," Marsh said Thursday.

He's not alone.

"I didn't do any laundry the whole trip," Nola said.

Aaron Nola, like Brandon Marsh, says there is plenty of laundry to be done.



Phillies haven't been home in 18 days.



September 25 against the Braves was their last home game. — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) October 13, 2022

So the Phillies' washing machines will get a workout after a never-ending road trip leading into the playoffs.

The last time they played in Philadelphia was 18 days ago, against these Braves.

"Someone said the other day it was the longest road trip in baseball history," Thomson said. "I don't know if it's true, but it seemed like it to me. It's really good to be home."

The last time postseason baseball took place here was 4,054 days, or 11 years ago.

"I think everybody, the whole team, is excited to get on the field," Nola said, "and compete against this team in this position."

So it's been a long time, but the team knows what the vibe will be in South Philly 24 hours from now.

Phillies OF Brandon Marsh says that he knows on Friday that it’s “gonna be rowdy here”



Knows the atmosphere is gonna be electric for Game 3. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/UYt8qFe2hv — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) October 13, 2022

"I've actually talked to some guys who played here as opponents," Nola said. "It's one of the worst places to play. But one of the best atmosphere-wise. That's what we can't wait for We know it's going to be electric."

"I've been warned it's going to get rowdy," Marsh said. "So, I'm looking forward to it. I love a good atmosphere like that."

The Phillies and Braves are tied 1-1 in the best-of-five series.

