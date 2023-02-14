Pharrell Williams will be Louis Vuitton's next men's creative director

(CNN) -- American musician, record producer, and designer Pharrell Williams will succeed Virgil Abloh as Louis Vuitton's men's creative director, according to a statement issued by the French luxury fashion house on Tuesday.

His first collection for the brand will debut in June during Men's Fashion Week in Paris.

The news comes a little over a year after Abloh's death in November 2021, age 41, following a private battle with cancer.

This is a developing story.