Watch CBS News
Features

Penn & Teller: Fool Us - 'Full frontal magic'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

GUEST APPEARANCE BY ALEX GARFIN ("SUPERMAN & LOIS") — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The TV audience watches along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Hector Mancha, Adam Parisi, Ben Zabin and Robert Strong.  Alyson Hannigan ("How I Met Your Mother") serves as host (#911). Original airdate 2/10/2023.    

First published on February 4, 2023 / 12:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.