Patriots player 'has feeling in all extremities' following injury that led to game's cancellation

(CNN) — The remainder of an NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers was called off Saturday after Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden was injured and carted off the field in the fourth quarter.

Bolden lay motionless after colliding with teammate Calvin Munson as they attempted to tackle Packers player Malik Heath early in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

"He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation," the Patriots later said on social media.

Players from both teams gathered as the rookie cornerback was tended to on the field and eventually carted off. The team said Bolden, a seventh-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, will be held at the hospital overnight.

The Patriots had also announced on social media it had reached an agreement with the Packers to suspend the remainder of the game. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, special teams captain Matthew Slater and quarterback Mac Jones later spoke with the media about Bolden and the game stoppage.

"We're all saying a prayer for Isaiah," Belichick told reporters. "I appreciated the way the league handled it. I think that was the right thing to do."

Slater said suspending the game after the injury was the right call.

"Clearly our team was shaken by what happened," Slater said, crediting Belichick for the decision and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur for "standing with him on that."

"I think everybody acted swiftly and it was the right call in this situation," he said.

Jones shared a similar sentiment, praising the decision to suspend the game.

"I think Coach Belichick just really did a good job there talking with Slater and the leadership of the team," Jones told reporters. "Obviously, (he) handled the situation. Him and Slater did a great job in the locker room, just talking to the team like he always does. He tries to bring us together. It's all real emotion. We really appreciate him and Slater and those leaders on our team who can bring us together during a tough time."