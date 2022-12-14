Watch CBS News
Paramount releases first teaser for "Scream VI"

By Michael King

/ CW69 Atlanta

First teaser trailer for "Scream VI"
First teaser trailer for "Scream VI" 00:59

The survivors of the Ghostface killer murders have left Woodsboro behind for the bright lights of New York City. 

But is something more sinister to be found in the Big Apple? 

Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Dermot Mulroney star in "Scream VI," opening only in theaters on March 10, 2023. 

scream-vi-51522-s6-online-teaser1-sht-subway-755-2025x3000-150dpi-fin-rgb.jpg
Movie poster for "Scream VI" Paramount Pictures

First published on December 14, 2022 / 11:47 AM

