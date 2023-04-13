Out of Hand Theater puts the spotlight on racial and social injustice

ATLANTA (WUPA) - A unique theater group is playing its own role in the fight for civil rights through conversations and performances in households and other small venues across Metro Atlanta.

Ariel Fristoe was 25 years old when she started Out of Hand Theater in 2001. She said her goal as the artistic director was to use the theater as a platform to address racism, poverty, and violence in the community.

"It's always a short play on a social justice issue. We produce programs that combine art with information and conversation," said Fristoe.

The theater brings in hundreds of actors who perform for thousands of Metro Atlantans by taking the spotlight in living rooms and around dinner tables, instead of performing in a traditional theater, and by holding conversations about how to address injustice.

Fristoe said she was inspired to launch the project when she and her husband moved to Atlanta's Sweet Auburn District, where they enrolled their kids at Hope Hill Elementary School.

"Getting involved in that school just really opened my eyes to segregation, the way it still is, and how unfair money is distributed in this city and this world," she said. "Atlanta has the highest income disparity between Black and White people of any major city in the country."

Actress Jessenia Ingram said that taking the stage in a non-traditional way holds special meaning to her.

"As an actor, you get to do the performance, but you don't often get to chat with your audience in that deep, connected way," she said. "That's the best time to really connect with someone on something bigger, about our social issues, about racism and injustices."

The theater is currently featuring a show centered around Shirley Chisolm, the first Black female member of the United States Congress.

"We're doing a project with Partnership for Southern Equity, so somebody from PSE comes every night to our show, and they talk about the issues they're working on and why and how people in the audience can get involved," Fristoe said.

The theater also hosts an Equitable Dinners program in September, commemorating the Atlanta Race Massacre.

"I just hope that everybody knows that they have agency, and that, together, we can really make a lot of change," said Ingram.

Out of Hand Theater is funded by grants and contracts with businesses and organizations, as well as donations. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.outofhandtheater.com/.