Oscars 2023: Who Should Win Vs. Who Will Win

The 95th Academy Awards is preparing to honor the best of the best in 2022. Last year was a resuscitation for theaters, culminating in more releases, higher attendance, and a larger box office total comparatively to previous years post-pandemic. For the first time since 2019, we're seeing a substantial comeback by theaters and an uptick in quality releases worthy of the theatrical experience. Everything Everywhere All at Once set the precedent for films early on in 2022 leading the way with 11 nominations, becoming an overnight sensation, and a favorite for Best Picture. Avatar: The Way of Water set financial records becoming the third highest-grossing film of all time while Top Gun: Maverick led the way at the domestic box office for 2022. After the success of Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite, international features have become more accessible to audiences. All Quiet on the Western Front gained substantial traction critically, Lukas Dhont's Close was an indie darling last year and is in the middle of a limited theatrical release now, and Argentina, 1985 made waves winning this year's Golden Globe for Best International Feature.

This year's catalog of nominees offers a wealth of memorable cinematic moments, each with an arguable case for why they should win. Only a few categories are for sure locks as you'll see below, genuinely making it difficult to predict the outcome of others. This is a curated list of what I'd like to see transpire juxtaposed against what I believe will happen based on individual intuition and the momentum of previous awards ceremonies.

Animated Feature

Who Should Win: Marcell the Shell with Shoes On – Dean Fleischer Camp

Who Will Win: Pinocchio – Guillermo Del Toro



Last year was exceptional for smaller animated movies. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, The Bad Guys, Lightyear, and Minions: The Rise of Gru dominated the box office, but it was my experience with the smaller-scale, more intimate animated films that left a significant impact on me. A vastly underrated film regardless of live-action or animation was A24's Marcell the Shell with Shoes On. It's exactly the type of originality I feel is missing in most wide releases. It seamlessly blends animation with live-action, trekking the journey of an inquisitive one-inch-tall shell whose curious nature sparks an investigation into the disappearance of Marcell's long-lost family. It's touching, uplifting, and inspiring – persevering with determination and resolve in the face of loss and loneliness. Marcell the Shell with Shoes On was one of last year's most heart-rending stories that needed a larger exposure and I implore you to check it out as soon as possible. With that said, Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio more than certainly has this category to itself. This adaptation of Pinocchio was a personal one for Del Toro, a story he's been trying to tell since 2008. This stop-motion reimaging of a familiar tale has blown its competition out of the water, winning awards at the Critics Choice, PGA, BAFTA, and Golden Globes. Del Toro is no stranger to the academy either, winning Best Picture for his work on The Shape of Water in 2018.

Cinematography

Who Should Win: Tár - Florian Hoffmeister

Who Will Win: All Quiet on the Western Front - James Friend

I was left a bit disappointed by this year's selection for Best Cinematography. The list feels somewhat desolate, missing exceptionally shot films such as The Batman, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Memoria, The Northman, Top Gun: Maverick, and Nope. As much as I love Roger Deakins (my favorite cinematographer), Empire of Light feels like an obligatory nomination. Alejandro G. Iñárritu is an incredible inspiration to me and Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truth's cinematography was its best asset, but the film never gained traction from a critical and commercial standpoint. The two frontrunners for this category are easily Florian Hoffmeister's Tár and James Friend's All Quiet on the Western Front, with the edge going to James Field with the film's success at BAFTA. If it were left up to me, Tár's unbroken one-take in the first third of the film seals the deal alone and is perhaps my favorite singular scene of any film last year. It took me three viewings to even notice the ghosts in the background, it was a revelation once discovered. Much like the film itself, the cinematography is complex, intentional, and layered and it has my personal vote - for whatever that's good for.

International Feature Film

Who Should Win: Decision to Leave - South Korea

Who Will Win: All Quiet on the Western Front – Germany

Hear me out… I know Decision to Leave isn't nominated for this category. I nearly made the decision to leave the nomination ceremony when I found out one of the best films of last year was unjustifiably snubbed from the International Feature category. Not only is this oversight egregious, but The Academy Awards also double-downed on their irreparable decision to offend film enthusiasts by failing to recognize S.S. Rajamouli's RRR. Park Chan-Wook's melodramatic mystery/romance is up there with some of the best detective noir films I've seen, beautifully reminiscent of Alfred Hitchcock's well-known doomed romances. Frustrations aside, All Quiet on the Western Front has made a name for itself this awards season. The film is an adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque's novel of the same name depicting the journey of a young German soldier during World War I. Despite covering different wars, All Quiet elicits similar iconography akin to Elem Klimov's 1985 anti-war film Come and See, an effective depiction of navigating expectations and reality in the face of an impending war. Edward Berger's adaptation was represented well at the BAFTA awards ceremony winning Best Film, Best International Feature, Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound, paving its way to Best International Feature at The Oscars.

Adapted Screenplay

Who Should Win: Women Talking - Sarah Polley

Who Will Win: Women Talking – Sarah Polley

Sarah Polley's adaptation of Miriam Toews's novel stands far above its competition, with slight pressure coming from Edward Berger's All Quiet on the Western Front. Women Talking tells a harrowing story of a commune of women who conjure together to discuss the disturbing realities they find themselves within. It's largely structured like 12 Angry Men, worrying less about visual variety and more about dialogue and performances. For this alone, the film's strong point is the way Polley adapts Toews's work and the portrayal of these women by an absolutely stacked cast led by Frances McDormand, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, and Rooney Mara. No other film in this category solely relies on its script as much as this film does. As successful as Top Gun: Maverick was, it was touted as a technical marvel and the story is somewhat secondary to its euphoric use of in-camera techniques and practicality. Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery perhaps comes closest to relying on the intricacies of its script, however, I felt it was a lesser sequel compared to its previous counterpart and not as captivating of a story. All Quiet on the Western Front may be its biggest contender considering the success it has seen over the awards circuit, however, I can see Women Talking winning here since it only has a handful of nominations and All Quiet winning elsewhere in other categories.

Original Screenplay

Who Should Win: Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan/Scheinert

Who Will Win: The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

The Original Screenplay category is chock-full of films all worth your time. Four of the five films listed made my best films of 2022 article, creating an excruciatingly difficult decision before ultimately siding with The Banshees of Inisherin as the winner. Banshees has momentum from winning Best Original Screenplay at both BAFTA and The Golden Globes, an accomplishment familiar to director/writer Martin McDonagh with his previous film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Although he eventually lost to Jordan Peele's Get Out at the 90th Academy Awards later that year, I don't foresee a repeat of the past. In my opinion, Martin McDonagh's fifth-written screenplay may be his best with The Banshees of Inisherin. It has this darkly narcissistic outlook on a withering friendship, producing a rather melancholic portrait of loneliness and contemptuous attachments. Although I'm more emotionally partial to Everything Everywhere, I think this award will be handed to McDonagh's cynically egocentric, yet endearing, screenplay.

Actress In a Supporting Role

Who Should Win: Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Who Will Win: Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

This is Angela Bassett's award to lose at this point, although there have been some interesting developments during the awards season. Kerry Condon of The Banshees of Inisherin won the BAFTA and Jamie Lee Curtis won her SAG nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Despite this, Angela Bassett remains in line for her first Oscar for her role as Queen Ramonda in Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This also marks the first acting nomination for any Marvel film which is a significant step forward for the Academy recognizing genre filmmaking. Wakanda Forever was a film about loss and remembrance, anchored by an emotionally charged performance from Bassett. Her role is a standout performance from last year regardless of genre, comic-book film or not.

Actor In a Supporting Role

Who Should Win: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Who Will Win: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Much like Angel Bassett, Ke Huy Quan has this category on lockdown. Ke has already won awards at The Critics Choice, SAG, and Golden Globes for his supporting role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Ke re-emerged as an actor after a long hiatus and a promising start to his career. He was a pivotal figure in my childhood, starring in some of my favorite films: The Goonies, and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Roles started to dematerialize as he grew older as there wasn't much opportunity in the industry due to a lack of representation. The Daniels provided an opportunity for Ke, one he hadn't seen in decades. Not only did this revitalize his career, but it's also an incredible step forward in providing diversity in casting and narratives. Ke hasn't missed a beat in his absence, effortlessly chewing ChapStick and flinging fanny packs around in a stylish manner. Most importantly, he brings nuance and warmth to Waymond, never failing to produce a tear or two on each watch. I'd go to battle for Ke Huy Quan any day and it'd be my honor to do laundry and taxes together in another lifetime!

Actress In a Leading Role

Who Should Win: Cate Blanchett – Tár

Who Will Win: Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once



This is the most stirring category of the night as two of my favorite performances of last year compete against one another. Lydia Tár is a standout in Blanchett's receptacle of characters, striking fear in the audience with a quietly acrimonious performance. Evelyn Wang is a culmination of Michelle Yeoh's illustrious background in martial arts combined with her nuanced capabilities as an actress. It's arduous to choose a side and I'm not alone, apparently. The race for Best Actress is nearly split, with Cate Blanchett winning at the Critics Choice Awards and BAFTA, while Michelle Yeoh has won at SAG and The Golden Globes. Momentum does side with Michelle Yeoh as Everything Everywhere All at Once continues its dominance throughout the awards circuit on its way to being the most nominated film at The Oscars. For this reason, I'm siding with Michelle Yeoh as the recipient of this award, although I feel Blanchett's performance was more emotionally demanding and slightly more difficult to accomplish. Either way, we were blessed with two arresting achievements in acting last year and either is justified in winning this award.

Actor In a Leading Role

Who Should Win: Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Who Will Win: Austin Butler – Elvis

Controversial opinion – I don't believe Elvis is deserving of a Best Picture nomination and I wasn't completely sold on Baz Luhrmann's portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll. Luhrmann's style as a director overshadows this over-glossed bio-pic with its kinetically charged and sometimes sloppy editing and headache-inducing creative decisions that rarely culminate in any meaningful pay-off. Distractions aside, Austin Butler's performance is Elvis's lone redeeming quality. Butler took home Best Actor at The Golden Globes and BAFTA and benefits from being in a crowd-pleasing, mainstream film in comparison to Brendan Fraser's The Whale. Darren Aronofsky has always been a divisive director, his work creating cult followings while simultaneously exasperating conventional audiences. I've always been a fan of his work and The Whale is no exception. The film is an emotionally excruciatingly difficult movie to watch anchored by what might be Fraser's best performance. Seeing Fraser's renaissance this year has been nothing short of a treat and his comeback tour would end nicely with a win at the Academy Awards.

Directing

Who Should Win: Todd Field – Tár

Who Will Win: Daniel Kwan/Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

When Martin Scorsese claims the skies opened after his initial viewing of Todd Field's Tár, you know you have a winner on your hands. This debate is very much up in the air, much like the Best Actress category, where either of the two is more than deserving of the award. Both films offered edifying repeat viewings and are deeply complex with their respective themes and narratives. Everything Everywhere All at Once resonated with me more on an emotional/entertainment level while Tár challenged me with its discourse on art and artists. I lean slightly toward Todd Field based on his ability to keep the story focused despite exploring dense topics. Tár feels incredibly well-paced for its runtime, chronicling a compelling journey that starts and ends at completely different ends of the spectrum. I'm choosing the more nuanced and restrained approach to directing with this one. Let's not forget, there's an outside chance for a dark horse contender, a little-known director by the name of Steven Spielberg – perhaps you've heard of him? The Fablemans didn't receive much love this year from the awards circuit, however, it did net Spielberg a directing award at this year's Golden Globes. If there's an upset brewing, you might find it here.

Best Picture

Who Should Win: Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan/Scheinert

Who Will Win: Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan/Scheinert

For some reason, I have an unnerving feeling about this category. PTSD flashbacks ensue as I'm ruefully reminded of Green Book's Best Picture win in 2019, shockingly overtaking Cuarón's Roma. Although Everything Everywhere All at Once seems like the frontrunner, you can always count on The Oscars for creating controversy with some of their decisions – it happens nearly every year. Whether it be Paul Haggis's Crash winning Best Picture in 2006, the La La Land/Moonlight Best Picture debacle in 2017, or Green Book's Best Picture win, we must account for the unpredictable nature of this category. Being the most nominated film of the night doesn't always guarantee you Best Picture, either. Sometimes the most deserving film is cast aside and I'm praying with every fiber of my being The Academy makes the correct decision here. I haven't emotionally resonated with a film to this extent since Bong Joon-ho's Best Picture winner in 2019, Parasite. In fact, Everything Everywhere All at Once is the best film I've seen since Parasite. It's emotionally dense with layered nuances and relative themes to the chaotic nature of being human wrapped in a multiversal macrocosm of decisions and what could have been. It's a wholly original screenplay that beautifully balances existentialism and nihilism whilst being visually creative and playful. No other film is more deserving of the success Everything Everywhere has earned both commercially and through the awards circuit. Please, Academy, let's not add 2023 to the long list of controversial Best Picture winners.