Operation Warm gives new coats to hundreds of Atlanta children in need

Operation Warm gives new coats to hundreds of Atlanta children in need

Operation Warm gives new coats to hundreds of Atlanta children in need

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Just in time for the cool morning weather, more than 400 Atlanta elementary students received free coats, thanks to a special operation to keep kids warm.

Students at Usher-Collier Elementary School say that getting a free coat is worth dancing about. Operation Warm gave them a reason to dance during a coat distribution on Friday.

The national nonprofit provides coats for kids across the country and in Atlanta, where the child poverty rate is nearly 24% and more than 5,500 children have wished for new coats. Operation Warm granted the wishes of 440 kids who received coats on Friday, including nine-year-olds Zykirra Higgins and Maurice Holt.

"It was a happy day because we got free coats," said Zykirra. "It's big, it's long, it's black and it's fly."

Maurice was equally happy as he described his coat.

"The jacket is really cool. I just need to grow into these sleeves," said Maurice.

Some students also received a "fly" pair of shoes, and the Brenda Smith Clay Foundation brought some hats to go with the new attires.

Volunteers with Genuine Parts Company (GPC) helped distribute the coats.

"We have volunteer events every single month that we engage in, and this is by far one of the best ones that we've attended this month," said GPC Director of Employee and Community Relations Venitia Smith.

Research shows that not having coats during cold weather can cause kids to miss more school days, impacting their test scores.

"It's so detrimental when they come in and their day has not started in a positive trajectory, so for them to be warm, to enter, then be fed, we can start the learning process," said Principal Jerry Parker.

The phrase "all dressed up and nowhere to go" doesn't apply to these students. They'll go a lot of places in life, while staying warm and focused on the tasks at hand.

"Operation Warm came out and they warmed our hearts today," Parker said.

Warm coats and warm hearts equal warm smiles. It's the kind of math we can all handle