Omni Hotels brings hot air balloon campaign to Atlanta for Hunger Action Month

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Atlanta was the last stop in a hot air balloon campaign literally raising awareness about food insecurity during September Hunger Action Month. It's part of Omni Hotels and Resorts' 'Say Goodnight to Hunger' initiative.

Early Monday morning, a big hot air balloon drew attention to the hotel chain's big mission of donating meals to food banks across the country through Feeding America, a national network of food banks.

"We launched our 'Say Goodnight to Hunger' Campaign in June of 2016, and since June of 2016, we've actually, through our partnership with Feeding America, have donated 21 million meals," said Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN General Manager Ramon Reyes.

They hope to reach 22 million meals donated by the end of the September, including 750,000 meals this month alone.

Food bank volunteers are glad to help families rise out of hunger.

"I know how important it is to make sure that we are feeding the homeless, feeding the elderly here in Atlanta," said Jackie Duncan, a volunteer and a guest relations manager at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN.

A hot air balloon rises over Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta. WUPA

Omni Hotels & Resorts rose to the occasion, taking its balloon tour to Texas, Virginia and Georgia, making its last stop in Atlanta. The hotel chain has donated 56,000 meals to the Atlanta Community Food Bank so far this year and more than 300,000 meals over the last seven years, helping the food bank feed 600,000 people who are food insecure throughout the region.

"We are super proud of our partnership with Omni Hotels, both here locally in Atlanta and up at The Battery," said ACFB Director of Institutional Giving Cameron Turner. "We are seeing a significant increase in food insecurity because of inflation and economic factors, and so the fact that our corporate partners, like the Omni Hotels, are rallying around, not just the food bank, but people in need, is really a wonderful, wonderful thing."

For every room that's booked from September 1st through September 30th, the hotel group is donating two meals through its partnership with Feeding America. For every cup of coffee that's purchased over the month of September, they're donating a meal.

"It's a small gesture, but definitely, it feels good by buying coffee to help many people," said Renee Boisvert, a hotel guest.

Omni is also donating two meals for each guest who opts out of housekeeping services.

For details on other ways to donate, click here: https://www.omnihotels.com/say-goodnight-to-hunger