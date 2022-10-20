Omni Hotel Atlanta launches ‘Career Closet’ to help workers dress for success

ATLANTA (WUPA) – The Omni Hotel Atlanta opened up a special closet to give its workers a boost of confidence.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, staff members unveiled the Omni Career Closet, where employees can pick up professional clothes and accessories for the job.

The hotel is partnering with Dress for Success Atlanta, a non-profit in the business of collecting professional attire for workers.

"It got started by just the demand that I was seeing in the hotel, with people coming up to say, 'Hey, I'm a new bartender' or 'I'm in Guest Services, and I don't have the right attire,'" said Omni Guest Relations Manager Jackie Duncan.

The closet is full of suits, dresses, shoes, accessories, and men's attire, all free of charge and collected through donations.

"Whether they're at the front desk or on the floor, a bartender, a guest agent, they can just pick up what they need, put it in this bag, and it's just that simple," Duncan said. "A lot of it's new, with tags still on it, so we're offering a great shopping experience to our staff at zero cost," she said.

Deja Cherry took the long route from the closet back to her spot at the front desk, showcasing her outfit along the way.

"I've been here for about three months. I moved down here from D.C. on a whim, so when I heard about the Career Closet, I thought it was a great idea, because I really didn't have many things when I came down here," said Cherry.

The Career Closet is bridging the gap for employees who need to step up their wardrobe and helping those who are taking on new roles through job transfers and promotions. They walk in to find clothes and words of affirmation decorating the walls of the closet, and they walk out with dignity and confidence.

Organizers are looking for more donations to keep the racks full and to make sure employees are dressed for success.

For more information, you can email Omni Guest Relations Manager Jackie Duncan at jackie.duncan@omnihotels.com.