Officer shoots driver after car plows through barricade at Omaha Halloween celebration

Omaha, Nebraska — A Halloween celebration turned frantic after a man drove through a barricaded area and was shot by an Omaha police officer Monday night, police said.

CBS Omaha affiliate KMTV reports that the man was critically wounded. His name hasn't been released.

Police said no one else was seriously hurt.

The Omaha World-Herald says the shooting occurred during the popular annual "Halloween on the Boulevard" block party in the Minne Lusa neighborhood in Omaha. KMTV cited a Facebook post as saying organizers were expecting some 3,000 children to attend.

Children and adults were out in the neighborhood trick-or-treating when a car drove recklessly through a blocked-off area shortly after 7 p.m., Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci said.

"He was accelerating," Bonacci told CBS News. "We have him on camera accelerating near pedestrians. One of our officers did discharge their weapon and hit the driver. He is in serious condition as of last night. It's unclear right now if any pedestrians were injured. Unclear if the driver was intoxicated."

The officer will be interviewed Tuesday or Wednesday, Bonacci added.

Chrissy Lopez, a resident of the neighborhood, told the Omaha World-Herald that the vehicle initially drove slowly through the crowd as people yelled at the driver to stop.

"He would stop and then drive a little more," she said. "I heard his engine rev and people started screaming, and I thought 'Oh no.' And then I heard the gunshots, and everybody just started screaming and running and crying."

Police and firefighters were already on the scene for the block party, which is put on by the Miller Park Minne Lusa Neighborhood Association and draws thousands of people to the area each year.

The shooting is under investigation.